Live

Watch CBSN Live

How to make the most of your annual physical exam

The New Year could give you new ways to improve your regular visits to the doctor. Dr. Tara Narula joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how to make the most of your time during an annual physical with your doctor.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.