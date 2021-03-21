Live

Watch CBSN Live

How to fight weight gain in menopause

Many women find that no matter how sensible their diet or how frequently they exercise, they still start gaining weight once menopause begins. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook and Dr. Lori Warren offer some expert advice.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.