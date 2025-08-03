How the FIRE movement is inspiring early retirees Nik and Adinah Johnson retired in their forties to spend time with their kids, play golf and produce podcasts … and they're not alone. They're part of a movement that looks at work a little differently – as a means to an end. It's called FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early). They explain to correspondent Luke Burbank how frugality enabled them to quit the rat race (and can help you do so, too). But it might mean changing your relationship with money, Vicki Robin (co-author of "Your Money or Your Life") tells Burbank.