How "The Fault in Our Stars" cast stayed upbeat on-set "Divergent" stars Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort are playing cancer patients, and lovers, in the new tearjerker "The Fault in Our Stars," also starring Laura Dern and Sam Trammell. The stars spoke to CBS News' Ken Lombardi about the positive vibe they maintained on-set despite the film's somber story.