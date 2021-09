Local Matters: How the California recall is impacting state politics The special election to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom may have bigger implications on the future of the state's politics. He still faces the general gubernatorial election in November 2022. Dustin Gardiner, state politics reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe with his analysis.