What the subpoena of former Vice President Mike Pence by the special counsel investigating Trump could mean CBS News has confirmed that former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed as part of the Justice Department's investigations into former President Donald Trump. Pence was contacted by the department in November to discuss Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election along with his role in the January 6th riots. CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe has more.