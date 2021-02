How school districts are tackling reopening plans, addressing gaps in learning during the pandemic It's been almost a year since the coronavirus pandemic forced schools across the country to make a shift from in-person to remote learning. Robin Lake, the director of the Center for Reinventing Public Education, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss how different school districts are addressing plans to reopen, and what they're doing to make students, teachers, staff and parents safe.