How the war in Ukraine has impacted children Three years into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations says more than 2,500 children have been killed or injured in the war. New data from UNICEF, the U.N. agency responsible for providing humanitarian aid to children worldwide, shows this past year has been the deadliest for Ukrainian children. Toby Fricker, Ukraine chief of advocacy and communication at UNICEF, joins CBS News to unpack the report.