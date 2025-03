How "Rule Breakers" spotlights Afghan all-girl robotics team on the big screen The new film "Rule Breakers" tells the true story of an Afghan all-girl robotics team that captured global attention in 2017. Actor Nikohl Boosheri portrays Roya Mahboob, the visionary behind the team, whose groundbreaking idea defied expectations. They join CBS Mornings" to discuss the film's impact and the story's enduring legacy.