How rising fuel prices impact consumers shopping in stores or online Rising fuel prices can impact consumers beyond the gas pump. Oil prices have surged more than 40% since the Iran war effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz. The price hike can impact everything from cargo ships crossing the Pacific to the delivery van pulling up outside your home - and the costs could quickly trickle down to retailers and consumers. Charlie D'Agata has the latest on the war and Kelly O'Grady explains the rising oil prices' impact on consumers.