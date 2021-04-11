Live

How real are the latest ISIS threats?

Security has been tightened worldwide in response to threats from ISIS, but questions remain about the credibility of the threats. Fran Townsend, former Homeland Security adviser to President George W. Bush has analysis for CBSN.
