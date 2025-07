How President Trump's tariffs could impact future July Fourth fireworks celebrations Millions will gather across the U.S. for the dazzling sights of fireworks to mark the Fourth of July, but the tradition relies almost exclusively on China. The Asian country makes nearly all of the fireworks that are used in the U.S. It's causing problems for fireworks retailers, many of them small businesses, because of the uncertainty of President Trump's tariffs. CBS News' Ian Lee reports.