How Pope Francis' Congress address was received Pope Francis encouraged a "spirit of cooperation" during his address at a joint meeting of Congress. House Speaker John Boehner, a Catholic and former altar boy, couldn’t hide his emotion when the pope entered the Capitol. CBS News political director and “Face the Nation” moderator John Dickerson joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to discuss his upcoming conversation with Boehner on Sunday and whether Francis' speech will have a impact in U.S. politics.