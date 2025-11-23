How one conversation reshaped Anderson Cooper's reporting Anderson Cooper says his 2012 interview with Jordan Ghawi in Aurora, Colorado, forever changed how he covers mass shootings. Ghawi, whose sister Jessica was killed in the theater attack, asked journalists to say victims' names, not the shooter's. This week on 60 Minutes, Anderson Cooper visited the bedrooms of school shootings victims and spoke with the parents. The rooms have been left virtually untouched and have become memorials to young lives cut short.