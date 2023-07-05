Watch CBS News

Judge limits Biden administration's contact with social media companies

A federal judge has restricted Biden administration officials from talking to social media companies about the content on their platforms. The Tuesday injunction stems from a lawsuit brought by the Republican attorneys general in Missouri and Louisiana -- and individuals who claim their posts were taken down. Jamil Jaffer, founder and executive director at National Security Institute, joins CBS News to break down the decision.
