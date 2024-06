How lemonade stands help raise millions for pediatric cancer research Alexandra "Alex" Scott was diagnosed with neuroblastoma before her first birthday. At 4, she held her first fundraiser, raising over $2,000 by selling lemonade. By the time she died in 2004, she had raised $1 million. Alex's Lemonade Stand has since raised over $300 million for childhood cancer research and support. Her parents join "CBS Mornings" to talk about her legacy.