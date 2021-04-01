Live

How is Jeb Bush's message playing in Iowa?

Among the Republicans exploring a presidential campaign in Iowa is Jeb Bush. The potential candidate is a veteran of the Iowa caucuses. CBS News political director John Dickerson analyzes Bush’s reception in Iowa.
