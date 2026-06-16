How Georgia's GOP candidates plan on tackling affordability Voters in Georgia are casting their ballots in two key Republican runoff races on Tuesday. Trump-backed Lieutenant Gov. Burt Jones and billionaire Rick Jackson are vying for the GOP nomination for governor. The winner will face Democrat and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in November. Meanwhile, Trump-backed Rep. Mike Collins is facing off with former college football coach Derek Dooley for the GOP nomination for Senate. The winner of that race will take on Sen. Jon Ossoff in November. CBS News correspondent Skyler Henry has more.