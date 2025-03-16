How DOGE cuts are jeopardizing our national parks As part of the Trump administration's effort to shrink the size of the federal workforce, approximately 1,000 employees have been laid off by the National Park Service. In the weeks since, protests have erupted at many of the 433 units of the park system, from Acadia to Zion. Correspondent Conor Knighton visits Grand Canyon National Park, and talks with rangers and park employees about how the cuts will impact the public; and with a "Resistance Ranger," one of hundreds of employees tracking the cuts and speaking out on behalf of their fired coworkers.