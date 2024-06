How dangerous are microplastics and how often do people ingest them? A large amount of human-produced plastic waste degrades into microplastics: small particles that linger in the environment and can be consumed by animals and people. Microplastics spread through water, air, and even the human bloodstream. Matthew Campen, director of the University of New Mexico's Center for Metals in Biology and Medicine, joins CBS News to explain the possible health risks from microplastic exposure.