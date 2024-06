How D-Day was a crucial turning point in World War II Although the D-Day invasion was a major victory for the Allies during World War II, it claimed the lives of 4,000 soldiers during what became a crucial turning point in the fight against Nazi Germany. CBS News' Lana Zak breaks down the events in Normandy, and Kim Guise, a senior curator and director at The National WWII Museum, joins CBS News with details on a new exhibit.