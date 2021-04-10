Live

How cutting sugar impacts kids' health

Researchers studied 43 obese children and cut sugar intake to 10 percent of daily calories. There were dramatic improvements in blood pressure and cholesterol in just nine days. Dr. David Agus joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the findings.
