How chef and activist Andrew Zimmern practices gratitude at the Thanksgiving table Today in a special Thanksgiving edition of the Dish, Dana Jacobson sits down with chef, cookbook author and social activist Andrew Zimmern. He's made a name for himself with his activist persona and versatile cooking, earning recognition and awards — including an Emmy. But when it comes to Thanksgiving, Zimmern takes time to reflect on the darker times of his life — and celebrates where he is now.