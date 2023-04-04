How charges against Trump could impact his 2024 presidential bid Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts in Manhattan. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne, a former communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Republican consultant Justin Sayfie, who served in the administrations of three Republican presidents, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss how this case might impact Trump's 2024 presidential bid.