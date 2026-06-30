How athletes like Lionel Messi, LeBron James and Serena Williams are extending their careers From the tennis court to the soccer pitch, some elite athletes are proving that their careers don't have to end as they get older. At the World Cup, two of the biggest stars are 39-year-old Lionel Messi and 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo. 41-year-old NBA star LeBron James is looking to add another NBA title to his resume, and 44-year-old Serena Williams took to the court at Wimbledon this year. Matthew Futterman, senior writer for tennis at the Athletic, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss.