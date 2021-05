How an Iowa farmer made a replica of Wimbledon's center court Mark Kuhn, a farmer from Charles City, Iowa, never saw a life beyond his family's farm. After stumbling upon a BBC broadcast of the Championships, Wimbledon when he was young, Kuhn knew he had found his passion. The farmer took what was once his family's cattle feed lot and turned it into the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club -- a replica of Wimbledon's center court. Steve Hartman has more.