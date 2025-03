How a trailblazing chef changed American's taste in bread Nancy Silverton is globally known thanks to her restaurants and cookbooks. She popularized sourdough and artisan breads in the U.S. with Los Angeles' La Brea Bakery, and became the first-ever James Beard Pastry Chef of the Year in 1990. For the last two decades, her Italian-focused eateries have become staples in Los Angeles. The culinary legend told Dana Jacobson that she has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.