How a decades-old law limits sunscreen availability in the U.S. American's sunscreen selection is limited, compared to other places in the world, like parts of Europe and Asia. A 1938 U.S. law classifies sunscreen as a drug, rather than as a cosmetic, and requires animal testing. The law keeps foreign brands off U.S. shelves and limits sunscreen makers. The Environmental Working Group says, on average, U.S. sunscreens don't protect as well from UVA rays, which can cause skin cancer.