How 2 senators use faith to reach across the aisle Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, will be announced Thursday as the chairs of 2019 National Prayer Breakfast, an annual event in Washington, D.C. which has taken place since the 1950s. The bipartisan pair spoke to CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes about how their weekly version of the yearly event lays the ground for friendships across the aisle.