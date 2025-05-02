Watch CBS News

Houthis launch attack from Yemen, Israel says

Israel says the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels launched two missiles in Yemen toward the Jewish state. Sebastian Usher with BBC News, a CBS News partner, has more as reports emerge accusing Israel of striking an aid ship with goods for Gaza.
