House votes to suspend debt ceiling through 2022 as Congress works to avert government shutdown The House has voted to pass a measure that would suspend the debt ceiling through mid-December of 2022, and the bill now goes to the Senate. Meanwhile, time is running out to avert a government shutdown. Failure to do so would impact multiple agencies and leave thousands of federal employees furloughed. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports on the latest from Capitol Hill. Then Siobhan Hughes, a congressional reporter for the Wall Street Journal, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss that and more.