House votes to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib over controversial remarks about Israel and Palestine war The GOP-led House voted to censure Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib over her remarks regarding Israel and Hamas. Tlaib is the only Palestinian American in Congress and is one of two Muslim women in the U.S. House and has been accused of promoting false narratives and calling for the destruction of the state of Israel. Nikole Killion has more.