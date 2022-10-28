Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi undergoes "successful" surgery following violent attack The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was violently attacked by an intruder in their San Francisco home Friday morning. The 82-year-old underwent "successful" surgery to repair a skull fracture, according to the speaker's office. Police said he was assaulted with a hammer. Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott Macfarlane discusses the latest on the attack.