Watch CBS News

Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi undergoes "successful" surgery following violent attack

The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was violently attacked by an intruder in their San Francisco home Friday morning. The 82-year-old underwent "successful" surgery to repair a skull fracture, according to the speaker's office. Police said he was assaulted with a hammer. Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott Macfarlane discusses the latest on the attack.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.