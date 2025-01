House Speaker Mike Johnson commented on President Trump's Jan. 6 pardons as those affected begin to leave federal prisons. CBS News' Taurean Small reports.

Speaker Johnson on Trump's Jan. 6 pardons House Speaker Mike Johnson commented on President Trump's Jan. 6 pardons as those affected begin to leave federal prisons. CBS News' Taurean Small reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On