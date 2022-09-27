House January 6 committee readies for next public hearing as Oath Keepers trial begins The House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot is gearing up for its first public hearing in months on Wednesday. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more on what the panel is expected to present, including evidence obtained from the Secret Service. He also reports on the start of the trial for Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four associates on charges of seditious conspiracy.