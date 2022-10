House Jan. 6 panel set for likely last public hearing: CBS News Flash Oct. 13, 2022 The House committee probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is about to hold what’s likely to be its last public hearing. The chairman says a final report will be released by the end of the year, after the midterm elections. The government is set to announce what’s sure to be the largest increase in Social Security benefits in 40 years. And Trevor Noah will host his last episode of “The Daily Show” on Dec. 8.