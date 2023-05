House Budget Committee's Rep. Brendan Boyle on "The Takeout" - 5/28/23 House Budget Committee member Rep. Brendan Boyle sits down with Major Garrett on "The Takeout." The Democratic congressman from Pennsylvania recalls the 2011 debt negotiation drama, when the U.S. suffered a credit downgrade and increased borrowing costs. Now, Boyle lays out the stakes as lawmakers face a similar threat of default: "Here we are again, flirting with disaster."