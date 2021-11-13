Hospitals see surge in COVID-19 patients as restrictions are lifted Three states are allowing coronavirus booster shots for all adults, even though federal health officials recommend limiting shots to those patients considered most at risk. California, Colorado and New Mexico have some of the nation's highest rates of new COVID-19 infections. As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in some areas, federal health officials fear a winter surge, as more people move their activities indoors. Michael George has the latest.