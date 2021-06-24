Live

Home prices surge to record highs

U.S. home prices were up by nearly 24% in May compared to last year, the highest surge in more than two decades. Erin Sykes, the chief economist for Nest Seekers International, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
