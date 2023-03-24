Watch CBS News

Home flipping still popular, but profits decline

New data shows home flipping in the United States is still popular, but last year the practice saw its lowest profits since 2008. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Khristopher Brooks joins Errol Barnett and Elaine Quijano to discuss the trends.
