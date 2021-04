Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel dead at 87 Elie Wiesel has died at the age of 87. In 1944 at the age of 15, Wiesel was sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp. He later wrote about his experience in the camp. Wiesel spent much of his life advocating for the remembrance of the Holocaust, and in 1986 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work. Reena Ninan reports.