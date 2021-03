Report: Women earned just 81 cents for every dollar men made in 2020 Research shows women earned just about 81 cents for every dollar earned by men in 2020. That means women on average earn nearly half a million dollars less than men over the course of their careers. Fast Company magazine editor Lydia Dishman joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with a look at the "long and frustrating" history of the gender wage gap and why some estimate the it may take another 40 years to close it.