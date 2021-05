Historian says 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre was "actively covered up" by White community This month marks 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre. Scott Ellsworth, a lecturer at the University of Michigan's Department of Afroamerican and African Studies and author of "The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice," joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero for a closer look at what's widely considered the worst racially motivated massacre in U.S. history.