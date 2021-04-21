Live

Watch CBSN Live

Clinton slams Trump over veterans

Hillary Clinton slammed Donald Trump on Tuesday over his comments on veterans. Trump fired back saying Clinton is the one who is poorly serving veterans. Washington Post reporter, Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.