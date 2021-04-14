Live

Hillary Clinton gets personal about her mother

Scott Pelley spoke with Hillary Clinton about the remarkable life of her mother Dorothy Rodham, who ran away from an abusive home at the age of 14. Clinton explains how the struggles her mom faced shaped the person she is today.
