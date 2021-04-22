Live

Watch CBSN Live

Hillary Clinton discusses NYC bombing

Discussing the recent bombings in New York and New Jersey, Hillary Clinton said "I am prepared to, ready to actually take on those challenges, not engage in a lot of irresponsible, reckless rhetoric." See her full remarks.
