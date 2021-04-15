Live

Clinton begins to "feel the Bern" in Wisconsin, New York

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is two points ahead of Hillary Clinton in the most recent Wisconsin poll. While tomorrow's Wisconsin primary is an important voting day for the Democrats, both campaigns are focusing on the New York primary later this month. Clinton has been holding rallies in New York and playing ads earlier than usual to secure a home-state victory. With analysis on the tightening Democratic race, CBS News' Nancy Cordes joins CBSN in New York.
