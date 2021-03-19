Live

Hikers rescued from canyon cliff

Firefighters and a Park Ranger rescued one adult and two children from a steep cliff in Griffith Park in the Los Angeles area. One child was apparently hit with a rock and taken to a local hospital with a minor head wound.
