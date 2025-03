High Point coach "excited for our moment" on team making March Madness after 25 years March Madness has finally arrived in the world of college basketball. The first rounds of the men's and women's NCAA Tournament begin this week. One team looking to steal the spotlight this year is the High Point Panthers from North Carolina. They make their March Madness debut against Perdue on Thursday. Alan Huss, head coach of the High Point Panthers men's basketball team, joins "The Daily Report."