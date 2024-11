High early voter turnout shows Americans are more "resilient against the disinformation" With 76 million Americans having voted early, CBS News election law contributor David Becker tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" those high numbers show that Americans "increased our ability to be resilient against the disinformation." CBS News contributor and former DHS official Sam Vinograd and CBS News cybersecurity expert and analyst Chris Krebs also join with more on election security.